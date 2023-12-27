Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Up 0.7 %

Xerox stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,932. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Xerox by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

