3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 1,109.7% in December

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 1,109.7% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

3i Group Stock Up 1.7 %

TGOPF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

