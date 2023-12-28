3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 1,109.7% in December

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 1,109.7% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
3i Group Stock Up 1.7 %
TGOPF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.
About 3i Group
