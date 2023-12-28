ABCMETA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $717,306.88 and approximately $17.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000072 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

