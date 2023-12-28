Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.92. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 335,911 shares changing hands.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
