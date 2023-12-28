Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.72

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.72 ($35.96) and traded as high as €34.83 ($38.27). Accor shares last traded at €34.74 ($38.18), with a volume of 395,843 shares traded.

Accor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.75.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

