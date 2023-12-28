ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Tracy Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 667,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,853. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

