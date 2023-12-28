Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $596.23. 933,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,628. The company has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $587.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

