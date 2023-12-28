Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$12.03. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 291,127 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.41.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8109589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Also, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

