Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.59

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $19.06. Alexander & Baldwin shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 206,738 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.3 %

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.