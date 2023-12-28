Algorand 1-Day Volume Reaches $111.87 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $111.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,822,202 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

