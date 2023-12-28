Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY remained flat at $17.12 during trading on Thursday. 168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.93.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
