Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY remained flat at $17.12 during trading on Thursday. 168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

