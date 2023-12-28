Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.12. 967,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,189. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $280.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

