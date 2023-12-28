Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a PE ratio of -47.95.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
