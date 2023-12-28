ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 1,774,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM Stock Down 15.7 %
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
