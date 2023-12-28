Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.50. 714,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,025,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

