Anyswap Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $76.01 million and $867.84 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00009561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.23500301 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $258.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

