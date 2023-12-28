Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $7.95. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 614,524 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 56.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

