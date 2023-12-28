Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.39. 217,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

