Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 2,422 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 1,682,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

