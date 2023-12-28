Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,489. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

