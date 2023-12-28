Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 1.3%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 14,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 15,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Appulse Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

About Appulse

(Get Free Report)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.