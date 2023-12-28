Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

Arcadis Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

About Arcadis

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.