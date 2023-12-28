Ardor Hits Market Cap of $98.85 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $98.85 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

