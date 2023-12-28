Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

ARSMF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.22.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

About Ares Strategic Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.