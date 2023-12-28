Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Asian Television Network International Trading Up 51.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Asian Television Network International

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

