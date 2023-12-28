ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

