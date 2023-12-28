ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.
