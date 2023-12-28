Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $87.88 million and approximately $27,044.25 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.57358631 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $40,446.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

