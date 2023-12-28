ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.29

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.29 and traded as high as C$37.68. ATCO shares last traded at C$37.62, with a volume of 298,078 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.86.

The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg acquired 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

