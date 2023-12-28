Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Arteria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

