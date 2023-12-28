ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 5835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.94).

ATOME Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £29.03 million and a PE ratio of -561.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.41.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

