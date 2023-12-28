Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.97) to GBX 472 ($6.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

