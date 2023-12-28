Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 771.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

About Babcock International Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

