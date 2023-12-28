Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.70. 2,214,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,825. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

