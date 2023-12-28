Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $222.90. 1,536,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.