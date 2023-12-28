Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,230,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,616. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

