Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 20,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 44,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.
