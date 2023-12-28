Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 835 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,860,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,846,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

