Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,038,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 802,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,162. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.