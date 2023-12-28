Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.42% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 55,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,314. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $31.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.