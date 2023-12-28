BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 0.1%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.63). 505,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 620,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.63).

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,803.85 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.44.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

