BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,640 ($33.55) and last traded at GBX 2,659.50 ($33.79). Approximately 226,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,199,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,665 ($33.86).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($34.50) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.95) to GBX 2,150 ($27.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($29.48) to GBX 2,550 ($32.40) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,337.86 ($29.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,345.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,370.23.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

