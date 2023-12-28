BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140,402.95

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $140,402.95 and $76,218.59 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,787,727 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000733 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $95,483.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

