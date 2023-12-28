BITICA COIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91,223.92 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $140,402.95 and $91,223.92 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,503.96 or 0.99986565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012258 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00186844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,787,727 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000733 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $95,483.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

