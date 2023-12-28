BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.37

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 59838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

