Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,061.78

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.78 ($13.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,022 ($12.99). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.06), with a volume of 66,215 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.33) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,072.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,064.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

