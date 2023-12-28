CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 10,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

