Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.75. 1,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

