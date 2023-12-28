Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Tops $183.16 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $183.16 million and $13.69 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,235,270 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

