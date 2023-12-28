Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.74

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.74 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.24). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.30), with a volume of 124,508 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.79.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

