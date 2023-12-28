Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $424,700.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 1,339,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,501. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 708,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

